In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town striker James Constable lifts the lid on his time at the club.

It is undeniable that the 32-year-old is a proven goalscorer. Constable has shown his ability to find the net with regularity, demonstrated by his haul of 216 goals in 591 senior games to date.

The childhood Tottenham Hotspur supporter is synonymous with Oxford United, having struck 106 times in 280 games. He was just one goal off of a club record.

Having previously featured for the likes of Chippenham Town, Walsall, and Kidderminster Harriers – Constable joined Salop in January 2008 on deadline day, and wasted little time in making his mark.

In his second match for the club, the 6ft 2 striker scored an equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Brentford. He followed that up with a brace in a thrilling 3-3 draw versus MK Dons.

Constable finished with four goals in 14 matches, and was preparing to make the 2009/10 campaign his first full season for the club.

But then boss Paul Simpson had other ideas, as he decided to draft in Richard Walker and Grant Holt from Bristol Rovers and Nottingham Forest respectively. Therefore, James Constable was informed that he was surplus to requirements, and opted to join Oxford United on an initial loan deal.

Reflecting on his time at the club Constable said: “I loved my time at Shrewsbury, I came in on deadline day so it was all quite rushed.

“I enjoyed being back in the Football League after leaving it to join Kidderminster from Walsall.

“We had a very good group of players, and I was really looking forward to being a part of it, but unfortunately it didn’t quite work out how I wanted it to.”

The former England C international admitted his relationship with Paul Simpson became frayed.

He added: “I thought I had done everything that was asked of me during the off season.

“I was told to get fit and be ready to play the upcoming season, but came back to find the club had signed Richard Walker and Grant Holt – both proven goal scorers at that level, so I was told my playing time would be limited.

“I chose to go out on loan and kick-start my career again, which I was lucky to do at Oxford.

“Having gone on loan to Oxford, I started really well. I scored a lot of goals and felt very much wanted by the club, which I hadn’t felt by the manager at Shrewsbury.

“I had no communication with Paul Simpson the whole time I was at Oxford. I got the feeling I was not needed at Shrewsbury.

“Oxford came to me about signing (permanently) early in my loan spell, I saw the size of the club and the ambition and felt it was the right move for me.

“Looking back, I did enjoy my short time at the club, but realistically I could not have returned under Paul (Simpson).

“We really didn’t seem to have a relationship, for whatever reason he didn’t see me playing for the club, so I felt the only decision was to move on.

“I still look out for their results and hope they do well again this year.”

Constable is currently plying his trade with the ambitious non-league outfit Eastleigh. At present, he has notched 41 goals in 138 games for the club.

He hopes to replicate his experience of winning promotion to League Two, after achieving the same feat with Oxford in 2010.

He added: “I look back on my career with very fond memories of what I have achieved, and I would love to have a few more years in the game.

“I feel fit and hungry for success this year at Eastleigh, and I hope to stay injury free. I would love to get another chance at playing league football, with Eastleigh ideally, so we will have to see what happens.”

