Horatio’s Garden welcomes top designers at Shrewsbury Flower Show

A national charity which plans to create a beautiful sanctuary garden for patients with spinal injury at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital was one of the exhibitors at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

During the show BBC presenter and leading garden designer Joe Swift and Penny Meadmore, a Royal Horticultural Society award winning garden designer dropped into the Horatio’s Garden stand. Joe Swift designed a Horatio’s Garden at Stoke Mandeville.

Horatio’s Garden creates and cares for gardens in the grounds of NHS spinal injury centres, providing tranquil sanctuaries for patients and their families during hospital stays that can last many months.

The garden at Oswestry will be designed by Bunny Guinness, a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question time and highly-regarded award-winning garden designer. She takes on the challenge of creating a beautiful yet functional space for the patients at the Midlands Spinal Injury Centre at Oswestry.

Bunny says “The garden will be divided up into five different spaces – it will be the most beautiful sanctuary, which will be here for many years to come.”

Once the garden has been built the charity organises activities in the garden for patients including garden therapy, art therapy, artists in residence, tea and cakes, food events and music concerts.

The charity’s volunteer team, led by a head gardener, will keep the garden looking beautiful, help run activities for patients and contribute to the happy, uplifting atmosphere which permeates Horatio’s Garden. Some volunteers have spinal injuries and young people can join as a ‘Volunteen’.

Funding totalling £675,000 is needed to ensure the Oswestry vision becomes a reality and work can start in autumn 2018. To date £145,500 of this has been raised.