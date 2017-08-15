£100,000 funding boost for sports clubs across Shropshire

County sports partnership, Energize, has secured more than £100,000 to support a network of ‘satellite clubs’ across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The funding, from Sport England, will be used to work with young people who have ‘chaotic lifestyles’, placing them at potential risk of offending.

Satellite clubs are extensions of community sports clubs, which use different venues to offer activities to young people who may not be regularly active, or who lack the confidence to join a club.

Joe Lockley, club development manager at Energize’s offices in Shrewsbury, said: “This funding has the potential to make a real difference to many people’s lives.

“It means we are able to continue delivering our satellite clubs programme until April 2019, targeted specifically at helping 14 to 19-year-olds.”

He added: “We want to help young people with chaotic lifestyles who may be either at risk of offending, in a recovery process from drugs or alcohol, or struggling to overcome other social troubles.

“With the help of this funding, we are looking to develop new sports sessions, specifically working with groups of young people, and in more deprived areas of the county.”

Sessions can be funded by Energize for up to a year, after which point the county sports partnership will work with the group to seek ongoing financial support.

Many successful satellite clubs are already operating in Shropshire, including:

– The Shropshire Golf: Based at Muxton, targeting young people across two schools in Telford with challenging behaviour

– Braking Chains: A weekly cycling club based in Woodside to support people recovering from addictions. Since the sessions have begun, a majority of the participants have gone on to take cycling up as a sport in their own time and have even marshalled at local events and entered competitions.

– Substance misuse football: Based in Oswestry, it uses football to support young people during the recovery process. Many of these people are living in supported housing

– Willowdene football: Based near Bridgnorth, this focuses on people at risk of offending. The weekly sessions add structure to people’s lives, and give them the confidence to try other ways of being physically active. Many gone on to join in with their local club and regularly attend their gym.

Joe Lockley said: “If you know a group of young people with chaotic lives that would benefit from sport, Energize can meet with yourself and/or the young people and develop the entire club around them.

“We have already had a lot of success with this programme working with targeted groups.”

For more information about the Satellite Club programme, contact Joe.lockley@energizestw.org.uk or call 01743 297194.