Woman has bag snatched and is pushed into fence in Oswestry

An elderly woman had her bag stolen and was pushed into a metal fence whilst walking in Oswestry yesterday.

The incident happened at around 5.10pm near Oak Street car park.

The woman was walking home when she was approached by a man who demanded money; he then stole her handbag and pushed her into the fence.

Once the man had gained possession of the bag he ran onto Lorne Street onto Prince Street towards Castle Street.

The man is described as white, tall (but under 6ft) with a large big build and with a local accent. He is believed to have been wearing a brown long sleeve top.

If you witnessed this incident, have any information in relation to it or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident please contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 521 of 13 August.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.