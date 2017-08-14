Telford youngsters graduate from the ‘Children’s University’

Primary school pupils across Telford & Wrekin explored a range of exciting activities by signing up for a free place at the ‘Children’s University’.

Telford College of Arts and Technology once again threw open its doors for a week of special summer holiday taster sessions, culminating in a ‘graduation ceremony’ for those who took part.

Year five and six pupils were invited to sign up for a choice of programmes, covering areas such as engineering, computing, art & media, catering, sport, and hair & beauty.

The programme, delivered in partnership with the Maxell Educational Trust, had space for 100 youngsters on a first-come, first-served basis, with transport, lunch and refreshments all provided.

It was over-subscribed – and there is already a waiting list for next year.

Caroline Welson, TCAT’s schools liaison manager, said: “Our Children’s University is always a popular summer event, and was bigger and more exciting than ever this year.

“The intention is to give children the chance to formulate some early ideas of the sort of things they might like to do in the future – to discover things they enjoy, and things they are good at.

“But it was also an opportunity to have a go at a host of fun and challenging tasks, from designing characters for a game, to creating clothing lines, or building rockets and robots.”

The Children’s University is made possible by a grant from the Maxell Educational Trust, which covers the cost of laying on all the sessions, as well as transport for the children.

Caroline Welson added: “In the engineering sessions, youngsters were able to make use of our state-of-the-art facilities. Art and media sessions were held in our fully-equipped studios, The Creative Hub.

“Those who chose health and early years got an understanding of the value of play, health issues, food and nutrition, while there were some great teamwork challenges being lined up by the sport and public services team.

“Last but certainly not least, our hair and beauty complex, The Retreat, offered children the chance to develop and practice the basic skills used on a daily basis in the industry.”