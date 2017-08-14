Stokesay Court to celebrate ten years of ‘Atonement’ with charity open day

Shropshire’s most famous movie location is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the release of the film ‘Atonement’ which put it on the global map.

On Sunday 3rd September visitors will be able to explore the grounds and parts of the house at Stokesay Court, near Ludlow, where so much of the action in the film version of Ian McEwan’s best-selling novel took place.

The story told of a young girl’s false accusation which had far reaching repercussions for those involved. The setting was a hot summer’s day in 1935. Newcomer Saoirse Ronan was nominated for an Oscar for her part as the accuser Briony Tallis, just one of the seven nominations the film received. Other significant roles were played by James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Benedict Cumberbatch, Juno Temple and Brenda Blethyn. The film, directed by Joe Wright, went on to make $129 million all over the world and won the BAFTA award for Best Film.

Since 2007 there has been a steady stream of visitors to Stokesay Court, who have enjoyed tours of the house and grounds, often guided by the owner Caroline Magnus. On Sunday 3rd September, a new influx of visitors is anticipated for a Charity Open Day to raise funds for charities Alzheimer’s Research UK Shropshire and Signal which helps to build deaf-friendly communities.

The magnificent Grade II* listed mansion was completed in 1892 and is located in the mature landscaped grounds of an older house. The film makers of ‘Atonement’ made good use of these and visitors will be able to view the grotto, fountain, lake, stream and lawns which all feature prominently in the film. Two key parts of the film location inside the house can also be seen. The Great Hall with its superb wooden panelling will have an exhibition of ‘Atonement’ related artefacts and there will be tea and cake available in the Dining Room. Visitors who wish to see more of the house can book a short ‘Atonement’ tour to see some of the bedrooms, the statue from the fountain in the film, the Billiard Room and the Drawing Room for an additional fee to the main admission price.

Tickets are now on sale and people who wish to attend should purchase them in advance online via the Stokesay Court website at https://stokesaycourt.com/whats-on/; a small booking fee applies and optional house tours at £6 (under 12s free) may only be booked there. General admission tickets priced £10 per person (under 16s are free) can be obtained via the website and also in person from Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Shrewsbury Visitor Information Centre or The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre at Craven Arms. This event is advanced booking only, no sales on the day.

Gates open at 1pm and close at 5pm. No photography inside the house. Well behaved dogs kept on a lead are permitted on the grounds but only assistance dogs are allowed in the house. Stilettoes not permitted in the house.