Man exposes himself to two young girls in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in a park over the weekend.

The victims, two 12-year-old girls had been walking in Copthorne Park, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday, when they saw an unknown man exposing himself.

It is reported that he had not spoken to the girls, nor made any gestures towards them, or attempt to follow them.

The victims were very distressed and shaken by the ordeal.

The offender is being described as a black man, aged in his 40s, muscled build, around 5ft 10in and 6ft in height with a bald head. He was wearing round spectacles or sunglasses, navy short sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans.

PC Teresa Sams of West Mercia Police, said: “This type of incident is extremely rare in the area and I would like to reassure the community that we are taking this report extremely seriously.

“If you know the man matching the description, or have seen him within the area, we are appealing you to come forward, as you may have vital information that may assist with the investigation.

“Officers will be giving particular attention to the area and I would urge anyone with information that could assist with our inquiry to contact Police on 101 and quote incident 675s of 13 August 2017, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.