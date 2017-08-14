Man assaulted outside Odeon cinema in Telford

A man required hospital treatment following an assault outside the Odeon cinema in Telford on Saturday.

The incident happened between 8.45pm and 9pm when three men approached the victim, a man in his 30s, as he was outside with his partner.

One of the men is reported to have punched the victim and knocked him to the floor, where he was further punched and kicked, causing a broken nose and swelling to his eye that required treatment at hospital.

The men are described as being in their late teens or early twenties, with one described as white, around 6′ tall with mousy blond hair and wearing a white polo shirt.

The other two men are described as white, one with short brown hair and wearing a dark top with the sleeves rolled up and the other around 5’8″ tall with dark brown hair and wearing a shiny bomber-style jacket.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone who may have seen the victim speaking to the suspects in the cinema.

If you have any information please call 101, quoting incident number 727s of 12 August.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org