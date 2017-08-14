Collision involving car and van closes A4117 in Cleobury Mortimer

A collision involving a car and a van closed the A4117 in Cleobury Mortimer this morning.

The road was closed between the B4202 and the junction with Church Lane.

The van ended up on its side following the collision and a car went into a hedgerow.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 7.50am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service report that no person was trapped in either vehicle.

Crews made both vehicles electrically safe using small gear and soil was used from hedge bank to soak up a fuel spillage.