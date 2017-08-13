Collision involving Landrover towing a trailer closes A5 at Shrewsbury

A collision involving a Landrover towing a hot air balloon basket on a trailer earlier closed the A5 at Shrewsbury.

The A5 was blocked in both directions between Dobbies Island and Emstrey Island following the incident at Weeping Cross.

Emergency services including West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at around 4.45pm.

Highways England says there were long delays in the area for a time.

The road has since fully reopened.