Wombridge flats fire treated as arson

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a suspicious fire in Telford.

Investigating officers are treating a fire in the Wombridge area of Telford as arson, after they were called to a block of flats in Buttery Grove, Church Parade, by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at 2.55 am this morning.

The fire caused extensive damage and a number of residents from four properties were safely evacuated and have been provided with housing assistance. Fortunately, none of the residents required medical treatment.

Detective Sergeant Antony Cleobury said: “We are appealing to the public for any help and information they could provide. We know the attack happened in the early hours of the morning but we are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

“The wider community may also be able to provide us with information, did you see anyone coming home late, perhaps smelling of smoke or with singed clothes, if you have any information which could help, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 0098s of 12 August.”