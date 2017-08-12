Police issue appeal to find wanted Telford man Matthew McNab

Police are appealing for information to help locate a Telford man who failed to appear at court.

Matthew McNab, aged 26 is from the Malinslee area of Telford, but is often seen in Woodside. He is wanted for failing to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in connection with offences of assault.

Matthew is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7ins tall with light brown hair.

Extensive efforts have been made to locate him but he remains outstanding. Detectives would ask Matthew himself, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or recognises him to call 101.

You can give information without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.