Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn their first victory at Kingsmeadow thanks to an early goal from Alex Rodman.

The former Notts County winger struck in the eighth minute, to give Paul Hurst’s side their second league win in as many attempts.

The away side made three changes from the team that lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest. Louis Dodds, Carlton Morris, and Shaun Whalley were drafted in for Ebou Adams, Niall Ennis, and Arthur Gnahoua.

Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris had the game’s first opportunity. He profited from a mix up at the back, but could only fire his shot straight into the arms of Sheffield United loanee George Long.

At the other end, the hosts were unfortunate not to break the deadlock. Barry Fuller cut the ball back for Cody McDonald. His strike was expertly saved by Dean Henderson, and James Bolton denied Dean Parrett with a fabulous block on the rebound.

Moments later, Salop were ahead. Jon Nolan started the counter by drifting past a couple of opposition players, before sending Shaun Whalley clear down the right. The former Luton man put the ball on a plate for Alex Rodman, who converted at the back post.

Shrewsbury Town were in the ascendancy. Shaun Whalley rolled his marker and cut the ball back for Louis Dodds. The forward was thwarted by George Long, with Alex Rodman unable to take advantage of the rebound.

Just before the break, Town could have doubled their lead. Louis Dodds robbed Millwall loanee Nadjim Abdou in possession. He crossed the ball for Carlton Morris, who saw his header clawed away by George Long. The striker smacked the post on the rebound.

At the beginning of the second half, Carlton Morris once again found George Long to be an unmovable force, after he ghosted in behind the defence.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dean Parrett tried to get his team going – but his long-distance effort was comfortably saved by Dean Henderson.

The game quietened down in the second half, but AFC Wimbledon continued to probe for an equaliser.

Lyle Taylor sped away from James Bolton, before his attempt was blocked by Mat Sadler. The rebound missed the target.

It might be early in the season, but Town fans will be pleased to see their side in 5th place. AFC Wimbledon fall to 17th.

Shrewsbury are at home against Rochdale next Saturday – AFC Wimbledon visit Fleetwood.

Attendance: 3,981 (297 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

AFC Wimbledon: (4-3-3)

1. Long, 2. Fuller, 6. Robinson, 4. Oshilaja, 23. Kennedy, 7. Francombe, 8. Abdou (73), 18. Parrett, 9. Appiah (45), 10. McDonald, 17. Barcham (78)

Subs: 5. Nightingale, 20. Sibbick, 21. Kaja (78), 24. McDonnell, 26. Hartigan, 28. Egan (75), 33. Taylor (45)

Subs Not Used: 5. Nightingale, 20. Sibbick, 24. McDonnell, 26. Hartigan

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 20. Nolan, 8. Ogogo, 10. Dodds (62), 7. Whalley, 23. Rodman (92), 9. C. Morris (71)

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (71), 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams (82), 18. Jules, 19. Ennis (92), 39. Shelis

Subs Not Used: 11. Gnahoua, 15. MacGillivray, 18. Jules, 39. Shelis

Other League One Results: (at the time of writing)

Blackburn 1 – 3 Doncaster

Blackpool 1 – 0 MK Dons

Bristol Rovers 1 – 4 Peterborough

Gillingham 0 – 1 Bradford

Northampton 0 – 1 Fleetwood

Oxford 3 – 0 Portsmouth

Plymouth 2 – 0 Charlton

Rochdale 1 – 1 Scunthorpe

Rotherham 5 – 0 Southend

Walsall 2 – 1 Oldham

Report by: Ryan Hillback