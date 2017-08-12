Man arrested following firearm incident in Whitchurch

A man was arrested in Whitchurch earlier after it was reported that he had been seen with a firearm.

Firearms officers attended an address in Queensway at around 2pm and the incident was resolved peacefully.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession and threatening behaviour with a firearm. He remains in police custody at this time.

Inspector Jeff Morris from West Mercia Police said:

“We would like to thank local people for their patience whilst this incident, which is not related to terrorism, was peacefully resolved. There will be officers in the area for some time as the investigation continues, if you have any concerns, or have any information which could help their investigation, please speak to officers or call 101 quoting reference 371s of 12 August.”