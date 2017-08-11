Shropshire Disability Network to benefit from sales of new Shrewsbury postcards

A public vote has chosen Shropshire Disability Network to benefit from sales of the new “Hello from Shrewsbury” postcards.

Five striking postcard designs produced by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) are on sale throughout the summer to highlight the town’s many attractions and encourage more visitors to come and discover what makes it special.

The BID ran an online vote to ask the community which charity should receive the proceeds and Shropshire Disability Network came out top.

Chairperson Ruby Hartshorn said: “We’re delighted the public chose us. The postcards look fantastic and the money raised will go to a great initiative, Safe Place Shropshire. We have 90 Safe Places in Shrewsbury already where businesses, shops and public buildings sign up to offer a short-term safe place where vulnerable people can go if they feel threatened or need help.”

The scheme is run by volunteers but needs funding for information packs for places taking part.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “The postcards have been well received and will help spread the word about Shrewsbury as they are posted to family and friends. They will not only raise the town’s profile, they will also benefit a great local charity.”

A list of businesses selling the postcards can be found at www.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/postcards

The postcards will also be available on the Shrewsbury BID stand at Shrewsbury Flower Show this weekend (11th and 12th August) at The Quarry Park.