Shrewsbury employment lawyer becomes football agent

An employment law specialist at Shrewsbury-based practice Aaron & Partners LLP has added another string to his bow – by becoming a football agent.

FA-registered associate solicitor Ben Mason will work with clubs of all sizes, to help make sure their transfer dealings and player contracts are all compliant with FA regulations and employment law.

And his skills will be put to the test during the current transfer window, as clubs look to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

“I’m a huge football fan and coach on the amateur side of things, so this was the perfect opportunity to combine that love with my work in employment law,” said Ben, who has already advised local Football Associations as well as professional footballers, including those at Premier League Clubs, on the early termination of their contracts by their clubs.

“We work alongside some of the biggest firms in the region, advising them and working with them on contract issues, so it made sense to take that expertise into football. The firm has experience in sports law and football but we needed to focus more on the transfer issues.

“Football contracts are often incredibly complicated documents, with things like image rights clauses, sell-on clauses and release clauses regularly inserted.

“People say we’re in an era of ‘player power’ but we want to work with teams all over the country to help shift the balance back in the club’s favour. When it comes to issuing, renewing, and in some cases terminating player contracts, it’s important they consider all the legal implications and always put the club’s long-term interests first.”

To become an agent, Ben registered himself and Aaron & Partners as official ‘intermediaries’ with the Football Association. The firm and its partners have experience of advising football clubs on sponsorship agreements, stadium naming rights and have acted for clubs before Football League arbitrations in respect of player disciplinary and transfer fee disputes for players developed under the age of 21 who transfer clubs.