Police appeal for information to attempted burglary in Telford

Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary involving three men at a property in the Burford area of Telford.

The incident took place at around 1.15pm on Wednesday when the three men attempted to gain access to a property, via front and back doors, whilst its occupants were inside.

The men were only scared off once they were made aware that Police had been informed.

The first man is described as white, aged 25-30 yrs, 5ft 7 tall and slender build, short dark hair, black long sleeve round neck jumper, blue jeans with 2-3 inch turn ups, carrying an old style white phone.

The second is described as a white male, aged 25 to 32 yrs, slightly taller than the first man with gingery brown hair, blue quilted jacket and black hooded top underneath and dark trainers.

The third man involved is described as white, aged 25-30 yrs, khaki green parker style coat with fur rimmed hood, grey lining, navy baseball cap with a white logo on the front.

If you have any information relating to this incident, witnessed it or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident please contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 296S 090817.