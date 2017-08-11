Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town face AFC Wimbledon in their first away game of the 2017/18 League One season.

Paul Hurst’s outfit began the 2017/18 campaign with a solid victory against Northampton – thanks to a late goal for Lenell John-Lewis.

Despite their narrow exit against Championship side Nottingham Forest, Town appear to be taking their pre-season form into the current campaign.

However, they have been dealt a blow with the news that midfielder Bryn Morris will miss six weeks of action with a knee injury.

The former Middlesbrough man may require an operation, after sustaining the problem in the friendly defeat to AFC Telford. Joe Riley (broken leg) is Salop’s only other absentee.

Shrewsbury Town have never beaten AFC Wimbledon away from home, although this is only their fourth visit to Kingsmeadow.

The home side will give fitness tests to Jimmy Abdou (ankle) and Liam Trotter (knee) who both missed the 3-1 (AET) Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford.

Lyle Taylor (calf) returned to the squad against Brentford, and could be set to keep his place.

AFC Wimbledon drew their opening league game 1-1 against Scunthorpe United.

Possible Line Ups:

AFC Wimbledon: (4-4-2)

1. Long, 2. Fuller, 5. Nightingale, 6. Robinson, 23. Kennedy, 26. Hartigan, 7. Francombe, 18. Parrett, 17. Barcham, 33. Taylor, 10. McDonald

Subs: 4. Oshilaja, 9. Appiah, 20. Sibbick, 21. Kaja, 24. McDonnell, 27. Bellikli, 28. Egan

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman, 10. Dodds, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 1. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 18. Jules, 19. Ennis, 39. Shelis

Other League One Fixtures:

Saturday:

Blackburn V Doncaster

Blackpool V MK Dons

Bristol Rovers V Peterborough

Gillingham V Bradford

Northampton V Fleetwood

Oxford V Portsmouth

Plymouth V Charlton

Rochdale V Scunthorpe

Rotherham V Southend

Walsall V Oldham

Sunday:

Wigan V Bury

Preview by: Ryan Hillback