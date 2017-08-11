Local accountants to take part in Three Peaks Challenge for charity

A 19 strong team from Whittingham Riddell will be taking on the immense Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Kidney Research UK later this month.

Within a 24-hour window, they will first scale Ben Nevis (10.5 miles), then travel to Scafell Pike (9.5 miles) before finally conquering Snowdon (7.5 miles).

The team is required to complete all three peaks and travel between, so they need to be quick and nimble to take on this gruelling challenge. In preparation, they have been scaling a number of local hilltops and mountains, including; The Longmynd, Cardoc & Lawley, Rodney’s Pillar, The Wrekin and Cadair Idris and most recently conducted time trials at Snowden.

At the time trial on the 6th August, all challengers were required to prove they could beat Snowdon in less than 4 hours and thankfully all completed on time! Snowdon is the final of the peaks and will be the most challenging, albeit the shortest distance. The quickest time was achieved by Partner, Simon Baker in 2 hours 43 minutes, with the final team member completing in 3 hours 45 minutes.

The team has a deadline of 5 hours for Ben Nevis, 4 Hours for Scafell Pike and 4 hours for Snowden with the rest will be taken up by travelling. This demanding challenge is sure to be tiring, but with the only rest time available during travelling, the team are guaranteed to also find it mentally demanding.

In 2010, a group of Whittingham Riddell employees had first attempted to complete the Three Peaks Challenge. Unfortunately, they stumbled at the final hurdle as bad weather conditions had doomed their journey at Scafell Pike and the challenge was called off for all competitors.

Phil Lane, Managing Partner at Whittingham Riddell will be supporting the challenge as one the designated driver’s, he comments:

“When the team first approached me about the firm taking part in this challenge I thought they were crazy, but I am thrilled with their determination and commitment over the past months. They have given up their evenings and weekends to go on practice walks and I look forward to seeing them complete the challenge on the 26th August. We are all hoping that the weather (and traffic!) will be kind to us.”

If you would like to show your support to the Whittingham Riddell team and help raise money for Kidney Research UK, visit their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wrthreepeaks

Kidney Research UK is a charity close to the team’s hearts, as Tom Downes, a Director based in our Estates team in Shrewsbury had a Kidney transplant this summer. It is because of the great work by charities like Kidney Research and Tom’s determination that Tom is now on the road to recovery. Tom took part in the 2010 challenge.