Shrewsbury Flower Show set for flowers, fireworks and entertainment

Shrewsbury Flower Show is bringing flowers, fireworks and entertainment to the Quarry Park in Shrewsbury this Friday and Saturday.

The show is one of the country’s Premier Flower Show events, attracting top exhibitors from all over the country so expect fantastic floral displays, horticultural competitions and trade stands.

With children 15 years and under, admitted free when accompanied by an adult and a dedicated children’s area which features lots of activities, unusual animals to see, ponies & ducks n chucks to pet, plus much more, the Shrewsbury Flower Show is an ideal family day out.

The large Quarry Marquee is home to top national nurseries and growers, who create stunning displays to admire and inspire. Whilst the Severn Marquee is full of home grown flowers and vegetables. Advice is on hand from many exhibitors and Horticultural organisations. The Dingle is awash with spectacular Floral Art creations full of vitality and vivid colours.

The Main Arena 2017

The Arena will offer a variety of entertainment to suit every taste. The major attraction for 2017 is The Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team – The White Helmets, who are undertaking their final tour. Other highlights include Grade A Showjumping, duck and dog agility and aerial displays from some of the world’s most amazing birds of prey. There will be live music on Friday night from London Community Gospel Choir and on Saturday The Overtones. Performances from Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir and Of One Accord with a Massed Band Finale and stunning firework display close both nights of the show.

TV personalities and guests

For the green fingered visitors, horticultural expert and TV personalities Joe Swift and Penny Meadmore will be sharing gardening tips and advice.

Joe has been gardening since he left school and is a fully trained garden designer. He has been one of the main presenters on BBC2’s flagship gardening show Gardeners World since 1998 and also regularly appears in the BBC’s coverage of RHS Chelsea, Hampton Court, Gardeners World Live and Tatton Park Flower shows. Joe is the President of the National garden scheme, and Patron to many gardening charities including The Horniman Museum and The Harington Scheme. He is also a co-founder of Modular Garden- a garden design and build brand.

Penny is a Royal Horticultural Society award winning garden designer, and Agronomist. With a design practice based in Lincolnshire she works across the country on gardens that range from roof terraces in London to the private grounds of a new rural hospice. Trained in Botany with a degree (BSc Hons) from the University of Wales and qualifications in garden design from the Open College of the Arts (OU) and in ‘Plants and Plantsmanship’ from the English Gardening School at the Chelsea Physic Garden. She is also a qualified Agronomist and member of the BASIS Professional Register. This allows her to work with farmers and growers on a diverse range of crops, advising on pests, diseases and crop production.

Foodhall with celebrity chef John Torode

Whilst in the dedicated Foodhall celebrity chef, John Torode will be creating mouth-watering dishes. John became a familiar face to TV audiences back in 1996 as the resident chef on ITV’s This Morning. Since 2004 John has paired up with Gregg Wallace, handing out feedback, criticism and support to hundreds of hopefuls aiming to be crowned MasterChef (or indeed Celebrity MasterChef) and is also the judge and co-host of CBBC’s Junior MasterChef. John has also been a hit on TV channel Good Food. He teamed up with comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli for a 10-part series exploring the diverse culinary communities of multicultural Britain.

There are lots of great shopping opportunities in the large trade stands area and wonderful unique gifts are on offer in the dedicated Craft marquee and Artisan Crafts and Farmers Market.

Find out more about this year’s show by visiting: shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk