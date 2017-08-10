Police investigate two incidents of assault and robbery in Telford

Police are investigating two incidents of assault and robbery in the Sutton Hill area of Telford.

The first incident happened at 10.50pm last night, on Stanwyck.

A man in his 20s was walking along Stanwyck, when he was approached by two men who asked if he had any tobacco and money. The victim was then reported to have been punched in the face by one of the suspects before having his green and white iPod stolen. When he tried to get his iPod back he was hit again to the back of his head. He received medical treatment at the scene, for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The second incident happened shortly afterwards at 11pm also on Stanwyck, to the rear of Stanwyck Fish Bar. The victim, a man in his 50s, was hit over the head with a weapon, reported to be a baseball bat and had property stolen including a mobile phone and wallet. He also received medical treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The two suspects are described as white men in their 20s, with local accents, 6ft tall and wearing light coloured hoodies, one of the men is described as having a short dark beard.

A 17-year-old boy from Telford was arrested yesterday on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 830s of 9 August 2017. You can give information without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.