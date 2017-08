Firefighters have tackled a bedroom fire at a home in Telford this afternoon.

The fire at a property on Dawley Road in Arleston at around 1.10pm.

Three fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Telford and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets used to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene of the fire.