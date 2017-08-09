Work to improve nursery completed after £10,000 grant

Work to create a new play area for children and groups in south Shropshire has now been completed thanks to a £10,000 grant.

The Furniture Scheme, based in Ludlow, has installed the open space at CASCA (Community Arts Sports Craven Arms) Nursery – and they are now looking for more volunteers to help with the extra work.

The improvements to the site in Newington Way have been made after funding from Awards for All and everyone is delighted with the results.

Jean Jarvis, chief executive of The Furniture Scheme, said: “This money has been a huge boost, it has not only benefitted the children at the nursery but all community groups who can book to use it.

“It’s flat to ensure those less able can access it and the new flooring means it can be used throughout the year regardless of the weather.

“Since it opened we’ve seen lots of people come to use it, many for the first time.”

The work was carried out by Clean Cut Services grounds maintenance, a social enterprise which is part of FUSE Enterprise CIC – a development company which sets up its own social enterprises working to help, support and encourage growth.

Veolia also supported the project by offering a skip free of charge.

But Ms Jarvis said the success of the charity and the continuing expansion of services on offer means the charity is in need of more volunteers.

She added: “The Furniture Scheme was launched over 20 years ago as a way to ensure some of the most excluded members of the community could benefit from recycled household items – we now offer computer courses, carpentry workshops and volunteering in the garden, among other things, to help build confidence.

“Many of our volunteers come to us with low self esteem and leave a different person, ready to take on new challenges.

“It is great because people get confidence and leave us to get a job – but it means we need more volunteers.

“We need people for roles like reception and helping us to set up rooms, there are many different things to do here and we will try to suit what volunteers are interested in.

“Also we will always, where we can, put people into training and learn new skills.

“It is a good opportunity to be part of our organisation – our family.”