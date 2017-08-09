Telford & Wrekin waste diverted from landfill

Telford and Wrekin is now a greener place to live, as non-recyclable household waste no longer goes to landfill.

Telford & Wrekin Council, working in partnership with recycling and waste contractor Veolia, is making the borough a greener place to live by diverting the non-recyclable household waste from landfill.

The waste that householders put in their red-top bins now gets used as a fuel for creating electricity for the national grid, whereas it had previously all gone to landfill. Waste is taken out of the borough to Veolia’s Energy Recovery Facility sites in Shrewsbury or Four Ashes, where it is treated under controlled conditions to create green energy.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, “The diversion from landfill means that Telford and Wrekin is now more environmentally friendly than ever. It’s much better to recycle, but unfortunately not all items can be recycled, so it’s great that those non-recyclable items that go in the red top bins are still being put to good use.

“The practice of sending waste to landfill is not sustainable in terms of space or the environment, so we are very pleased to have stopped sending everything to landfill.”

Steve Mitchell, Director for Veolia said: “It’s important to remember that energy recovery is the last resort, so we encourage people to recycle as much as possible in their kerbside recycling containers and at the Household Recycling Centres.

“Recycling in the borough has increased since Veolia obtained the recycling collections contract in 2014. We continue to work with Telford & Wrekin Council to engage with schools and communities in order to continue that trend.”