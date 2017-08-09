Shrewsbury Town boss left unhappy with refereeing decisions

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst believes his side should have been awarded a second penalty in the 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The former Rotherham United defender was also adamant that Jason Cummings’ goal, should not have stood due to a foul in the build-up.

Salop were also awarded a second half penalty, which was converted by Shaun Whalley. But Hurst believes that another spot-kick should have been awarded for a foul on the goalscorer.

Mustapha Carayol put the hosts ahead in the first half from the spot. And Jason Cummings’ controversial second, effectively put Nottingham Forest into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Boss Paul Hurst was left questioning refereeing decisions.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I think we ran them more close.

“I think being 2-0 down was harsh on us to be honest. We’ve only got ourselves to blame for the first goal. The second goal is a foul against us and their player should have been booked.

“The referee is trying to say it doesn’t matter, but it does matter because they’ve scored at the other end of the pitch.

“We get a penalty in the end. I think we should have had another one earlier against Shaun Whalley. He’s eight yards out, wrong side of the defender. I think it’s got to be a penalty, but it wasn’t to be.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback