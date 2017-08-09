Police investigate assault on two women in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate an assault on two women in the Brookside area of Telford yesterday.

The incident happened between 2pm and 3pm, when a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s were stood outside an address in Blakemore.

They are reported to have been approached by a man who made threats to punch them, before spitting, shouting and swearing at them.

At this point, the man is then reported to have assaulted both women, punching them to the face and causing soreness and bruises.

After leaving the scene, he is believed to have returned a short time after carrying an unknown bladed article and made further threats towards the victims, before leaving with a group of unknown people.

The man is described as black, around 5’10” tall and of slim build with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a short sleeved black t-shirt with black trousers, flip flops and blue socks. He is also believed to have been carrying a black man bag or shoulder bag with a blue stripe across the top.

Officers will be in the area conducting house to house enquiries and providing reassurance patrols as investigations continue and anyone who witnessed the incident or anybody who has information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 368s of 8 August.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.