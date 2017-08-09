Oakengates Theatre @ The Place search for stars to appear in this year’s panto

Auditions are being held for the roles of John & Michael Darling in this year’s pantomime ‘Peter Pan’ at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place.

Auditions will be held at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place on Sunday 3 September were Shone Productions will be auditioning for the roles of John & Michael Darling, those successful will perform in the pantomime alongside a fantastic professional cast and live band.

Open auditions are a great opportunity for any child who is interested in performing on stage.

Registration will take place at 4.30pm with the auditions beginning at 5pm and ending at approximately 7pm. Please arrive at the main entrance of Oakengates Theatre with a responsible adult.

Auditions are open to boys aged 9 and over, no taller than 5’3” and must be able to dance, energetic, confident and committed. those wishing to participate must wear comfortable clothes and footwear suitable for dancing. Those who are successful must be available for all rehearsals and their designated performances.

Peter Pan runs from Wednesday 6 Until Sunday 31 December, rehearsal dates below – Sunday 17 September: 12pm-4pm – Sunday 1 October: 12pm-4pm – Sunday 29 October: 12pm-4pm – Technical Rehearsals: Thursday 30 November until Tuesday 5 December Additional rehearsals may be added if required.

For more information and to request an application form please contact the theatre on 01952 382382.