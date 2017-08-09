Match Report: Nottingham Forest 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup after suffering a narrow defeat against Championship Nottingham Forest.

Mustapha Carayol dispatched a penalty in the first half to put the hosts ahead, whilst Jason Cummings scored his first competitive goal for Forest in the second period.

Winger Shaun Whalley ensured a grandstand finish as he converted from the spot, but Salop could not locate an equaliser.

Paul Hurst made three changes from the side that beat Northampton 1-0 on Saturday. Niall Ennis, Ebou Adams, and Arthur Gnahoua came in for Bryn Morris, Carlton Morris, and Shaun Whalley.

Forest had the first chance of note, but former Everton striker Apostolos Vellios could only blaze over after good work from Mustapha Carayol.

At the other end Town tried to profit from poor defending, but Wolves loanee Niall Ennis couldn’t make a telling connection. The ball fell to Jon Nolan, but his effort was well blocked.

Then former Aston Villa defender Eric Lichaj struck a 25-yard shot, that was well held by Dean Henderson.

The home side continued to lay siege to the Shrewsbury goal. Striker Jason Cummings came within a whisker of opening the scoring. He turned his marker before firing the ball from distance against the bar.

On the half hour mark, Nottingham Forest made their attacking prowess count by taking the lead. Former Middlesbrough winger Mustapha Carayol carried the ball for 40 yards, before he was upended inside the box by Abu Ogogo. The winger took the responsibility himself, sending Dean Henderson the wrong way in the process.

The second half took a while to get going, with Forest continuing to put pressure on the Salop goal. Chris Cohen and Mustapha Carayol were denied at the death by Aristote Nsiala and Junior Brown respectively.

Full-back Tendayi Darikwa drove the ball narrowly wide, as Mark Warburton’s outfit stepped it up a gear.

Shrewsbury Town had calls for a penalty turned down when Shaun Whalley hit the deck – although the call could have gone either way.

In the 75th minute, Nottingham Forest appeared to have secured safe passage to the next round of the competition. Mustapha Carayol’s intricate through ball was collected by Jason Cummings. The summer signing from newly promoted Hibernian, calmly slotted the ball past Dean Henderson.

However, moments later Salop halved the deficit. Niall Ennis was abruptly halted inside the area, and the referee made it 1-1 on the penalty front. Shaun Whalley, who entered his third decade on Monday, evened the scores, despite goalkeeper Dimitar Evitmov’s best efforts.

Salop attempted to force the game into extra time, and were extremely close to achieving that feat. Shaun Whalley hung the ball up for Alex Rodman, whose powerful header was clawed to safety by Dimitar Evtimov.

Shrewsbury goes to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday – Nottingham Forest visits Brentford.

Attendance: 7,546 (841 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Nottingham Forest (4-4-2)

26. Evtimov, 2. Lichaj, 5. Mills, 25. Hobbs, 13. Fox (63), 20. Dowell (63), 31. Bouchalakis, 8. Cohen, 18. Carayol, 39. Vellios (74), 35. Cummings

Subs: 10. McKay, 11. Osborn (63), 17. Brereton, 27. Darikwa (63), 34. Walker (74), 42. Worrall, 43. Smith

Subs Not Used: 10. McKay, 17. Brereton, 42. Worrall, 43. Smith

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 23. Rodman, 20. Nolan, 8. Ogogo, 17. Adams (83), 11. Gnahoua (66), 19. Ennis (83)

Subs: 7. Whalley (66), 10. Dodds (83), 14. John-Lewis (83), 15. MacGillivray, 18. Jules, 21. James, 39. Shelis

Subs Not Used: 15. MacGillivray, 18. Jules, 21. James, 39. Shelis

Other Carabao Round One Results: (at the time of writing)

Accrington 3 – 2 Preston

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 3 Brentford (AET)

Barnsley 4 – 3 Morecambe

Birmingham 5 – 1 Crawley

Bradford 2 – 3 Doncaster

Bristol City 5 – 0 Plymouth

Cardiff 2 – 1 Portsmouth (AET)

Coventry 1 – 3 Blackburn

Exeter 1 – 2 Charlton

Fleetwood 1 – 2 Carlisle (AET)

Forest Green Rovers 0 – 1 MK Dons (AET)

Grimsby A – A Derby (waterlogged pitch)

Luton 0 – 2 Ipswich

Mansfield 0 – 1 Rochdale

Millwall 2 – 0 Stevenage

Norwich 3 – 2 Swindon

Oxford 3 – 4 Cheltenham (AET)

Peterborough 1 – 3 Barnet

QPR 1 – 0 Northampton

Reading 2 – 0 Gillingham

Rotherham 2 – 1 Lincoln

Scunthorpe 3 – 3 Notts County (Scunthorpe win 6-5 on pens)

Sheffield Wednesday 4 – 1 Chesterfield

Southend 0 – 2 Newport

Wolves 1 – 0 Yeovil

Wycombe 0 – 2 Fulham

Report by: Ryan Hillback