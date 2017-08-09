Investigation into the death of Dalian Atkinson nearing completion

The Independent Police Complaints Commission’s (IPCC) investigation into the death of Dalian Atkinson in Telford last year is nearing completion.

Investigative enquiries have concluded and a final investigation report is being compiled. Three West Mercia Police officers have been interviewed under criminal caution and were earlier served with gross misconduct notices. IPCC investigators have spoken to around 15 other police officers as witnesses. Accounts have also been gained from more than 15 members of the public who witnessed events, as well as paramedics. A number of forensic experts have been consulted.

Investigators have transcribed relevant police Airwave radio transmissions and examined police policies on the use of force. Analysis of a Taser deployed during the incident has been carried out. While all investigative actions have been completed, the IPCC investigation report cannot be finalised until the full pathology and toxicology reports are provided.

Former Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson died after contact with police outside an address in Meadow Close, Trench on Monday 15 August 2016. Officers had responded to a report for the concern for the safety of an individual in the early hours. A taser was deployed by officers and 48-year-old Mr Atkinson, who subsequently received medical attention, was pronounced dead at approximately 3am.

IPCC Commissioner, Derrick Campbell, said:

“At the conclusion of our independent investigation I will consider whether to refer our investigation report to the Crown Prosecution Service to make a decision on any potential charges against police officers. A criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

“The report will also consider whether any officers should, in the view of the IPCC, face misconduct proceedings. We will share our finished report with HM Coroner, Mr Atkinson’s family and West Mercia Police. We have been keeping the interested parties as informed as we can throughout our enquiries. I am grateful for the patience shown by all concerned during the course of this rightly thorough investigation.”

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans said:

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Dalian Atkinson.

“We continue to cooperate with the Independent Police Complaints Commission throughout their independent investigation. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time while that investigation is ongoing.”

Related Article: Ex-Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson dies after use of taser by police in Telford