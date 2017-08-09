Future Fit: Health leaders meeting on future of hospital services to be webcast live

A meeting of health leaders to discuss the next steps towards providing safe and sustainable hospital services is to be webcast live.

It will give people who cannot make tomorrow night’s meeting a chance to watch and listen to the discussion and debate.

The Joint Committee of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Groups takes place on Thursday August 10 at 6pm at Clayton Hall, Shrewsbury College, London Road, SY2 6PR.

The webcast also begins at 6pm and can be viewed on the home page of the NHS Future Fit website at www.nhsfuturefit.org

The Joint Committee is formed of board members from the two CCGs, two independent clinical panel members who are senior hospital consultants, and an independent chair. All with be voting members of the Joint Committee.

Following the Joint Committee, and in line with best practice, assurance will be sought from local scrutiny boards and the NHS England assurance processes prior to going to public consultation.