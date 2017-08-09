Four arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal collision in Telford

Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 50s died after the car he was driving, a red Skoda Octavia, collided with a tree on Monday night.

The collision happened at around 10.30pm on Madeley Road, Telford.

Detectives are investigating reports that the occupants of a silver Peugeot 307, had been involved in two altercations with the occupant of a red Skoda Octavia prior to the collision.

The first altercation is reported to have happened close to the Tesco store in Madeley and the second incident shortly afterwards, near to the pedestrian crossing, close to the entrance of Woodlands School on Ironbridge Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Tonks from West Mercia Police said:

“We are appealing for anyone who saw either of the altercations on Monday evening to contact police. We are also appealing for anyone who saw a silver Peugeot 307 and red Skoda Octavia travelling along Park Avenue, Park Street, Ironbridge Road and then Madeley Road, to come forward to police quoting reference 874s of 7 August. You can give information without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.”

Two women aged 37 and 18, and two men aged 31 and 18, were arrested yesterday and remain in police custody at this time.