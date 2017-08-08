Window with a difference celebrates Shrewsbury’s past, present and future

A window display with a difference has been unveiled to celebrate Shrewsbury’s connection to Charles Darwin and its vibrant retail and events offer.

The vacant former McDonalds building on Pride Hill now sports eye-catching window vinyls on a creative evolutionary theme courtesy of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District. The quote from Shrewsbury’s famous son, “I am not apt to follow blindly the lead of other men”, has inspired the design.

Window watchers could win a £250 shopping spree in Shrewsbury by taking photographs of themselves in front of the window display. The photos need to be tagged #originalDarWIN and shared on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @originalshrewsbury to enter the draw for a chance to win the prize.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “It was an opportunity to use a prominent site to get people’s attention before a new tenant is found for the unit.

“The quirky display is open to interpretation in a town noted for independent thinking and creativity, so we’ll be interested in the views it generates. The floral feel also ties in with this week’s renowned Shrewsbury Flower Show where the BID will have a stand for the first time.”

“We’ll be promoting Shrewsbury’s offer to thousands of visitors at the show and encouraging them to return by giving out town information including our ‘Little Book of DarwIN Shrewsbury’ which is already proving very popular with locals and tourists.”

Charles Darwin, in the form of actor Steve Chapman, will join the BID team to talk about his groundbreaking journeys and discoveries and his childhood in Shrewsbury, at the show on 11th and 12th August.

The competition closes on 31st August. For more information visit www.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/darwin