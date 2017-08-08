Wedding industry growth increases demand for Shropshire Petals

Natural petal confetti growers, Shropshire Petals are planning to harvest 100% more confetti this summer than they did in 2016 as the wedding industry continues to grow.

The wedding industry is bigger than ever with the average wedding reported to be almost £27,000. From the dress to the cake, couples want their day to be individual and unforgettable.

Confetti plays a small, but significant role on a wedding day; it marks the celebration of the newly married couple and continues to be one of the most iconic wedding day moments. In recent years, churches and venues have banned confetti unless it is biodegradable and eco-friendly, leading to a huge increase in demand for natural petal confetti.

To keep up with the fast growing demand, Shropshire Petals are currently harvesting their flowers and estimate that they will pick 120,000 litres of delphinium, calendula, cornflower and sunflower petals, that’s over 741 million petals. Every year, they also trial new types of flowers and petal colours to keep ahead of forthcoming trends.

Flowers only bloom for six weeks of the year, July through to mid-August, making the window for harvesting very short, especially when they plan to harvest double the amount they did last year. The weather plays an important part when it comes to meeting picking targets. The sun is a key factor, as without it, the flowers won’t bloom as well, however, they also need a certain amount of rain to ensure the flowers produce the right amount of petals. Too much of either can be disastrous to the harvest. At the moment, all is on track for the 2017 harvest.

Shropshire Petals encourage their customers to get creative by pick and mixing confetti colours to produce unique confetti combinations for their weddings. With the amount of varieties and colours grown on the farm, customers have plenty of choices. As well as colours, customers can also choose from the wide range of packaging options, which include their renowned Shropshire Box, Confetti Cones and Confetti Pops, as well as their Confetti Balloons and brand-new Confetti Wands for younger guests.

Shropshire Petals already have big plans for the 2018 harvest, which includes a top-secret design in the confetti field.