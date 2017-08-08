Driver dies after colliding with tree in Telford

A driver has died after colliding with a tree in the Madeley area of Telford last night.

The incident happened around 10.30pm, when a red Skoda Octavia taxi collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries to the driver.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived they found a car which had collided with a tree. The driver was in cardiac arrest and was already being given CPR by fellow emergency services. Ambulance staff took over resuscitation efforts and continued advanced life support. Sadly, the driver was confirmed dead a short time later.

“A man in his 20s, a passenger from the car, had managed to get out of the vehicle but upon assessment by ambulance staff he was found to have sustained abdominal, neck and back pain in the collision. The man was given pain relief before being fully immobilised with a neck collar and spinal board and taken on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.”

Detectives are investigating reports that the car may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of an unknown vehicle outside Tesco in Madeley, and also on the B4373 Ironbridge Road prior to the collision.

Scene guards are currently in place outside Tesco and on the road leading to Abraham Darby School, while police carry out enquiries in the area.

DCI Mo Lansdale of Telford CID said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident last night to call us and in particular anyone who may have seen the taxi driving through the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

“If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101 and quote incident number 874s of 7 August.”