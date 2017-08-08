Basketball ambassador scheme is a slam-dunk success

Telford College of Arts and Technology is one of just a handful of UK colleges chosen to run a leadership programme in partnership with the Basketball Foundation.

The College Ambassador programme aims to provide young people with valuable work experience within basketball, and sports development.

Telford teenagers Kyle Bott and Michael Dodd were chosen to be the first two TCAT ambassadors, and the college received a grant to help them complete their level one coaching qualification.

Sports co-ordinator Claire Riekstins said: “Since the sessions started in March, the college has passed the target of getting a total of 50 people engaged in the programme.

“As a result of this, it has now been confirmed that we will be running the programme again, starting in September.”

TCAT had to submit a delivery plan to the Basketball Foundation before being chosen as one of just 13 colleges across the country to take part in the pilot programme.

Ambassadors have the opportunity to enhance their employability skills and qualifications, whilst encouraging more young people to take part in basketball

Kyle and Michael, both aged 18, currently play for the college’s basketball academy, and have been leading weekly sessions for students from across the college to attend.