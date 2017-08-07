Telford’s Castlefields Way roadworks delayed for a week

A major reconstruction of Castlefields Way in Telford which was due to start today has been postponed for a week.

An 18 day roadworks programme was due to begin today, however, an unexpected issue with a gas pipe means that until engineers can come and assess the site, work has been postponed for 7 days.

When work does begin next Monday, the route from south Telford through to Dawley and Telford Town Centre is going to be completely reconstructed.

It will be completed in sections so that access is retained to all residents and businesses.

A full diversion will be in place around the site through Southall Road – Brookside Avenue – Holmer Farm Road – A442 – A4168 to Castlefields Roundabout and vice versa.

Tests have revealed that there are issues with the sub structure of the road, cracking on the surface as well as some subsidence.so a full reconstruction is needed to improve ride quality and drainage.