Telford & Wrekin Council issue warning over using unlicensed scrap dealers

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is still getting reports of unlicensed scrap metal dealers operating in the area.

If you use a scrap dealer that’s not on the council’s official list, you could be fined.

Intelligence being received by the Council indicates they are coming from across the West Midlands.

The fresh warning is issued as the Council publishes a list of legitimate operators in the borough.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement said: “This is a list of dealers who are licensed with this Council and who therefore can legally operate here.

“If you have something that needs removing, those in our list will do it properly. They have been checked and approved by us and their vehicles will carry the red badge (example pictured) issued by us.

“Using an unlicensed dealer may result in your scrap being tipped in a field or the side of a road. If the contents of a fly-tip are traced back to you, you could be fined or taken to court.”

The complete list of approved dealers can be found on the council’s website.