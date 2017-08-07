Match Preview: Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town and Nottingham Forest are set to meet for the first time in a competitive fixture, as they contest Round One of the Carabao Cup.

Shrewsbury have developed a reputation in recent seasons for defeating Championship opposition.

The likes of Norwich City, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, and Sheffield Wednesday have all been beaten in cup matches by Salop.

Boss Paul Hurst is likely to make changes from the side that overcame Northampton at the weekend.

Louis Dodds, Craig MacGillivray, Zak Jules, and Niall Ennis are all pushing for starts. Joe Riley (broken leg) remains absent.

Nottingham Forest have won the competition on four occasions (1978, 79, 89, and 90) whilst Salop reached the semi-final in 1961.

Former Brentford and Rangers boss Mark Warburton will be without Matt Cash. The midfielder is facing three months on the side-lines with ankle ligament damage.

Northern Ireland international Jamie Ward (calf) is also out. Jason Cummings, Matt Mills, Chris Cohen, and Eric Lichaj may come in.

Forest beat Millwall 1-0 on a Friday night.

Possible Line Ups:

Nottingham Forest: (4-1-4-1)

43. Smith, 2. Lichaj, 5. Mills, 42. Worrall, 4. Mancienne, 6. Traore, 24. Vaughan, 8. Cohen, 16. Clough, 11. Osborn, 35. Cummings

Subs: 9. Murphy, 10. McKay 17. Brereton, 20. Dowell, 26. Evtimov, 27. Darikwa, 39. Vellios

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

15. MacGillivray, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 18. Jules, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 10. Dodds, 19. Ennis

Subs: 1. Henderson, 5. Sadler, 9. C. Morris, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 16. B. Morris, 17. Adams

Other First Round Caraboa Cup Fixtures: (all kick-offs are 7:45pm unless stated)

Tuesday:

Accrington V Preston

AFC Wimbledon V Brentford

Barnsley V Morecambe

Birmingham V Crawley

Bradford V Doncaster

Bristol City V Plymouth

Bristol Rovers V Cambridge

Cardiff V Portsmouth

Coventry V Blackburn

Exeter V Charlton

Fleetwood V Carlisle

Forest Green Rovers V MK Dons

Grimsby V Derby

Luton V Ipswich

Mansfield V Rochdale

Millwall V Stevenage

Norwich V Swindon

Oxford V Cheltenham

Peterborough V Barnet

QPR V Northampton

Reading V Gillingham: (20:00)

Rotherham V Lincoln

Scunthorpe V Notts County

Sheffield Wednesday V Chesterfield

Southend V Newport

Wigan V Blackpool

Wolves V Yeovil

Wycombe V Fulham

Wednesday:

Colchester V Aston Villa

Crewe V Bolton

Leeds V Port Vale

Oldham V Burton

Sheffield United V Walsall

Thursday:

Bury V Sunderland

Preview by: Ryan Hillback