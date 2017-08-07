Match Preview: Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town and Nottingham Forest are set to meet for the first time in a competitive fixture, as they contest Round One of the Carabao Cup.
Shrewsbury have developed a reputation in recent seasons for defeating Championship opposition.
The likes of Norwich City, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, and Sheffield Wednesday have all been beaten in cup matches by Salop.
Boss Paul Hurst is likely to make changes from the side that overcame Northampton at the weekend.
Louis Dodds, Craig MacGillivray, Zak Jules, and Niall Ennis are all pushing for starts. Joe Riley (broken leg) remains absent.
Nottingham Forest have won the competition on four occasions (1978, 79, 89, and 90) whilst Salop reached the semi-final in 1961.
Former Brentford and Rangers boss Mark Warburton will be without Matt Cash. The midfielder is facing three months on the side-lines with ankle ligament damage.
Northern Ireland international Jamie Ward (calf) is also out. Jason Cummings, Matt Mills, Chris Cohen, and Eric Lichaj may come in.
Forest beat Millwall 1-0 on a Friday night.
Possible Line Ups:
Nottingham Forest: (4-1-4-1)
43. Smith, 2. Lichaj, 5. Mills, 42. Worrall, 4. Mancienne, 6. Traore, 24. Vaughan, 8. Cohen, 16. Clough, 11. Osborn, 35. Cummings
Subs: 9. Murphy, 10. McKay 17. Brereton, 20. Dowell, 26. Evtimov, 27. Darikwa, 39. Vellios
Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)
15. MacGillivray, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 18. Jules, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 10. Dodds, 19. Ennis
Subs: 1. Henderson, 5. Sadler, 9. C. Morris, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 16. B. Morris, 17. Adams
Other First Round Caraboa Cup Fixtures: (all kick-offs are 7:45pm unless stated)
Tuesday:
Accrington V Preston
AFC Wimbledon V Brentford
Barnsley V Morecambe
Birmingham V Crawley
Bradford V Doncaster
Bristol City V Plymouth
Bristol Rovers V Cambridge
Cardiff V Portsmouth
Coventry V Blackburn
Exeter V Charlton
Fleetwood V Carlisle
Forest Green Rovers V MK Dons
Grimsby V Derby
Luton V Ipswich
Mansfield V Rochdale
Millwall V Stevenage
Norwich V Swindon
Oxford V Cheltenham
Peterborough V Barnet
QPR V Northampton
Reading V Gillingham: (20:00)
Rotherham V Lincoln
Scunthorpe V Notts County
Sheffield Wednesday V Chesterfield
Southend V Newport
Wigan V Blackpool
Wolves V Yeovil
Wycombe V Fulham
Wednesday:
Colchester V Aston Villa
Crewe V Bolton
Leeds V Port Vale
Oldham V Burton
Sheffield United V Walsall
Thursday:
Bury V Sunderland
Preview by: Ryan Hillback