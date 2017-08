A 26-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Blakemore, Telford on Saturday.

Kyle Vincent Ratcliff, 26-years-old from the Ketley Bank area, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates today.

A 35-year-old man remains in QE Hospital, Birmingham, with serious head injuries, where his condition is currently described as stable.

Police were called to Blakemore in Telford at around 9.10pm on Saturday following the incident.