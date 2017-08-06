Shrewsbury Town boss believes his side deserved Northampton win

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst was delighted to see his side pick-up a deserved 1-0 victory over Northampton.

Lenell-John-Lewis scored in the 92nd minute to give Shrewsbury Town an opening day victory against Northampton.

Town had two calls for a penalty turned down, but Northampton failed to threaten the hosts in the final third.

Salop boss Paul Hurst believes his side deserved the victory.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “It’s obviously a dream ending for ourselves.

“Before the game I was very relaxed and then going into the dressing room at quarter to three, if felt like this was it.

“I thought we started very well, so I was quite relaxed and then you just wonder if you are going to get your reward.

“The second half was a bit scrappier, which I think suited Northampton more than ourselves, but overall I think we were worthy of the win, albeit that we had to wait until the end.”

