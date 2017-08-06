Man in critical condition following serious assault in Telford

A man has suffered serious head injuries following an assault in Telford yesterday evening.

The 35-year-old suffered a serious injury to his head and was taken to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he remains in a critical condition.

Police were called to Blakemore in Telford at around 9.10pm.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and currently remains in police custody.

Detectives are carrying out a thorough investigation and are urging any witnesses that haven’t yet come forward to call them on 101, quoting incident number 736s of August 5.

Information can also be passed on without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can fill out the form on their website.