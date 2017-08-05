Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Northampton Town

Shrewsbury Town kick-started their 2017/18 campaign with a late winner against Northampton Town.

Lenell John-Lewis struck in the 92nd minute to give Salop their first victory against Northampton in six years.

Paul Hurst opted to name four of the eleven new signings. Dean Henderson, James Bolton, Jon Nolan, and Carlton Morris were all given the nod.

The home side started the brightest. Alex Rodman collected a Junior Brown throw-in. His attempt was heroically blocked at the edge of the box.

At the other end, former MK Dons forward Dean Bowditch latched onto a through ball. He rounded Dean Henderson and looked odds on to score, but Aristote Nsiala arrived to clear off the line.

Aristote Nsiala was attempting to be useful in both boxes. Jon Nolan cut the ball back for Nsiala but his shot was blocked behind for a corner. The defender then powered Shaun Whalley’s delivery wide of the target.

With five minutes before the break, Shrewsbury had calls for a penalty ignored. Shaun Whalley’s drive looked to be blocked by the hand of ex Burnley winger Matt Taylor, but the referee declined to award the spot-kick.

At the beginning of the second half, new Cobblers signing Ash Taylor denied Shaun Whalley.

Alex Rodman found Carlton Morris, and the Norwich City loanee swept the ball into the path of Shaun Whalley. But from eight yards out the winger managed to skew wide.

Tributes were paid to club legend Chris Smith in the 64th minute. The club legend sadly passed away during the summer, and all four sections of the crowd applauded to honour his life.

Another contentious call for a spot-kick was turned down by the man in the middle. Abu Ogogo appeared to be upended in the box, but the referee controversially decided to book the captain for simulation.

The away side severely lacked any attacking firepower. But Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson had to be alert to claim an Alex Revell header.

Justin Edinburgh’s men attempted to seize control. Ex West Bromwich Albion defender Leon Barnett was thwarted with two acrobatic strikes.

In the 92nd minute, Salop sealed a dramatic winner. Alex Rodman bulldozed down the left-hand side, before drilling the ball in-towards Lenell John-Lewis. The former Bury striker side-footed past David Cornell, to score his first goal for the club.

Shrewsbury visit Championship side Nottingham Forest in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Northampton travel to QPR.

Attendance: 5,736 (1,053 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley (79), 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 16. B. Morris, 9. C. Morris (79)

Subs: 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua (79), 14. John-Lewis (79), 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 18. Jules, 19. Ennis

Subs Not Used: 10. Dodds, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 18. Jules, 19. Ennis

Northampton Town: (4-3-3)

1. Cornell, 16. Pierre, 5. Barnett, 6. A. Taylor, 3. Buchanan. 11. Powell, 22. Crooks, 31. M. Taylor (64), 15. Bowditch (73), 9. Richards, 7. Waters (64)

Subs: 4. Kasim (64), 10. Revell (73), 12. Lobjoit, 18. Phillips, 19. Long (64), 25. Goff, 26. Poole

Subs Not Used: 12. Lobjoit, 18. Phillips, 25. Goff, 26. Poole

Other League One Results:

Bradford 2 – 1 Blackpool

Bury 1 – 0 Walsall

Charlton 1 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Doncaster 0 – 0 Gillingham

Fleetwood 2 – 0 Rotherham

MK Dons 0 – 1 Wigan

Oldham 0 – 2 Oxford

Peterborough 2 – 1 Plymouth

Portsmouth 2 – 0 Rochdale

Scunthorpe 1 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Southend 2 – 1 Blackburn

Report by: Ryan Hillback