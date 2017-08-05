Man rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury by police

A man was rescued by police from the River Severn in Shrewsbury late last night.

The man was rescued by officers near the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury at around 11.37pm.

Four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer. No action was required by the fire service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called to the incident.

It’s the second time in less than a week emergency services have dealt with someone in the river in Shrewsbury.

On Wednesday a man managed to rescue himself after going into the river at Chester Street.