Police appeal for help in locating missing 21-year-old man from Telford

West Mercia Police is appealing to the public to help locate a missing 21-year-old man from Telford.

Michael Jordan-Morris was last seen in the Woodside area of Telford on Saturday morning (29 July) and police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a white man, around 5’7″ tall and of medium build with short blond/brown coloured hair.

He also has tattoos on the back of his leg, chest and on the top of his right arm.

Officers are currently looking for information that may lead us to his whereabouts and anyone who can help, or anybody who thinks they may have seen Michael, is asked to call police on 101.