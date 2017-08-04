Open weekend success for new Shrewsbury Boutique Studio

The open weekend at a brand new boutique fitness facility in Shrewsbury was hailed a huge success with new members snatching up places ahead of the official opening on the 1st August.

Directors of Ultimate Fitness, Tom Meehan and Simon Macdonald, were overwhelmed with the number of people who dropped in at the open weekend to take part in free classes and look around the brand new studio building which is located at Salop Leisure, Emstrey next door to the recently opened Love2Stay resort.

Mr Meehan said: “The open weekend attracted a whole host of different people from Shrewsbury and beyond who are interested in the brand new innovative classes we are introducing within our boutique style facility. Visitors got to experience all of the classes available to members as well as viewing the luxury studio and meeting some of our instructors. We also guided a whole host of adults and children through our Ultimate Obstacle Course on both days.”

Shrewsbury’s new boutique Fitness facility officially opened on the 1st August. The exclusive studio offers members the opportunity to be part of the evolution of group training with fun, effective fitness at its core. Personal Training is also available to members and non-members based in a purpose built, state of the art gym on the Love2Stay resort, along with nutritional support and a fuss-free flexible service.

“The personal training aspect of Love Fitness and the revolutionary classes that Simon and Tom have created are very exciting for Shrewsbury. Here at Salop Leisure we are a forward thinking company always thriving to offer the latest in trends and innovations so we are delighted to have this facility” says Mark Bebb, managing director of Salop Leisure.

The class timetable offers over 35 indoor and outdoor sessions including Watt Bikes, Metafit, Bootcamp and caveman sessions, Battle and The Ultimate Workout. Members can also enjoy the restorative benefits of pilates and yoga. In addition to the members’ schedule, Love Fitness also offer corporate fitness and team building sessions to management teams staying in the newly created glamping resort at Love2Stay making this a very diverse facility catering for Shrewsbury and beyond.

Simon Macdonald says “Tom and I have worked together in the fitness industry since 2004 and have over 25 years of experience between us, we have created a brand new programme exclusive to our members here at Love Fitness called The Ultimate Workout. It will develop your strength, speed, fitness, flexibility and muscle tone. It will change the way you train and get results. We are also Shrewsbury’s only Studio offering group Wattbike sessions using the world renowned Wattbikes. Where timed intervals and measurable pace and power will allow you to monitor your effort and see real time progression.

“These sessions are an ideal training platform for all disciplines of cycling sports as well as catering for complete beginners. The time table we have crafted, led by us and our high-quality coaches, is brand new for Shrewsbury as an area and with people becoming more aware of the health and wellbeing benefits of exercise we are positive that our members will love this new way of training.”

Love Fitness is located at Emstrey as part of the Salop Leisure resort.