Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Northampton Town

Shrewsbury Town kick-start their 2017/18 campaign with a home fixture against Justin Edinburgh’s Northampton.

It’s time to see if the new signings can deliver the goods. A huge turnaround in players over the summer, saw Shrewsbury Town bring in 11 new acquisitions.

With Jayson Leutwiler departing the Montgomery Waters Meadow, there will be a straight fight between Dean Henderson and Craig MacGillivray for the number one jersey.

With the exception of Joe Riley (broken leg) boss Paul Hurst has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Former Port Vale duo Ryan McGivern and AJ Leitch-Smith have been frozen out of the squad.

Salop’s last home win against Northampton came in September 2010. A Jake Robinson brace and a strike from Matt Harold gave Town a 3-1 victory.

However, Shrewsbury has failed to beat Northampton in their five previous attempts.

The Cobblers have also been busy over the summer bringing in Dean Bowditch, Matt Crooks, Yaser Kasim, Aaron Pierre, Billy Waters, Daniel Powell, and Ash Taylor.

Whilst Harry Beautyman (Stevenage), Jak McCourt, (Chesterfield) and Adam Smith (released), have moved on.

Northampton boss Justin Edinburgh has doubts over John-Joe O’Toole (groin), Brendan Maloney (hamstring) and Shaun McWilliams (ankle).

Sam Hoskins is a long-term absentee.

Possible Team Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 10. Dodds, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris, 17. Adams, 18. Jules, 21. James

Northampton Town: (4-4-2)

1. Cornell, 18. Phillips, 5. Barnett, 6. A. Taylor, 3. Buchanan, 22. Crooks, 8. Foley, 4. Kasim, 31. M. Taylor, 9. Richards, 10. Revell

Subs: 7. Waters, 11. Powell, 12. Lobjoit, 20. Smith, 25. Goff, Hanley, Pierre

Other League One Fixtures:

Bradford V Blackpool

Bury V Walsall

Charlton V Bristol Rovers

Doncaster V Gillingham

Fleetwood V Rotherham

MK Dons V Wigan

Oldham V Oxford

Peterborough V Plymouth

Portsmouth V Rochdale

Scunthorpe V AFC Wimbledon

Southend V Blackburn

Preview by: Ryan Hillback