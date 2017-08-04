Macca The Concert: Celebrating the Music of Paul McCartney comes to Shrewsbury

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury is set to welcome a brand new theatrical concert production ‘Macca The Concert: Celebrating the Music of Paul McCartney’.

The production launched in January this year and is heading to Shrewsbury as part of a major UK and European tour.

Starring West End leading man Emanuele Angeletti (‘Let It Be’) as Paul McCartney, this is a celebration of the music of a legend and features state of the art large screen visuals.

The show covers the entire solo career of Paul McCartney from 1970 – 2016 including all his best loved hits, the acclaimed ‘Wings over the World’ 1975-6 Concert Tour and a selection of Beatles favourites.

Experience the drama of “Live and Let Die”, the pathos of “No More Lonely Nights” and the nostalgia of “Band on the Run” alongside many, many more…

Macca The Concert: Celebrating the Music of Paul McCartney is at Theatre Severn on Friday September 8th 2017. For more information or to book tickets call the Box Office on 01743 281281.

The production has been authorised by Sir Paul McCartney’s publishing company, MPL who own the rights to his music catalogue.