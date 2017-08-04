Flower Show Fun for Wrekin Housing Trust

The Wrekin Housing Trust is joining the bustling boulevard of marquees at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

The Trust will be in a prime position on Gloucester Avenue, overlooking the main arena and has a packed programme of events, which includes cooking demonstrations, flower arranging and the chance to see an upcycling furniture demonstration.

At this year’s show, which takes place on 11th and 12th August, The Wrekin Housing Trust will be promoting their Shire Living Apartments for the over 55’s and will also be linking up with their partner organisations.

Organiser Louise Holland, from the Trust, said: “We are looking forward to be appearing again at this iconic show, set in Shrewsbury’s picturesque park The Quarry. Visitors will be able to watch cooking demonstrations and try some of the tasty food we are creating in the marquee. There will also be flower arranging demonstrations and entertainment with The Wrekin Housing Trust Apprentices.

“We will have an upcycling furniture demonstration, as well as a demonstration of our services for residents, which includes the WATCH alarm system and the trusted HandyHelp service. One of the highlights of the event will be a Boccia knock-out match between residents. Boccia is similar to bowls and pétanque, but uses soft leather balls and is popular with residents.”

The Wrekin Housing Trust will also be serving afternoon tea at around 3pm on both days. Visitors to the show will also be able to find out more about the trust’s Shire Living apartments, which provide independent living with the added security and reassurance of onsite care and support.

Louise added: “Our schemes are designed to help people live the life they choose. We will also be linking up with our partner organisations at this year’s show so we can show some of the work we support across Shropshire. There are some great causes that work in a number of ways including upcycling donated items, giving advice and support to people in housing need and supporting social enterprise.”

The Wrekin Housing Trust has enjoyed participating in the Shrewsbury Flower Show’s Show Gardens competition for several years, achieving gold medals each year. The Trust is keen to support the show and for the last five years has sponsored the annual award for the best sustainable garden. The criteria the judges look for in the garden are based around having innovative, cost-effective features that can be reused in a normal domestic garden. This fits in very well with the Trust’s ethos of sustainability.