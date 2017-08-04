Firefighters tackle Ludlow barn fire

Firefighters today attended a fire involving an agricultural building containing three farm vehicles and 30 tonnes of straw.

The fire broke out in the agricultural building on Steventon Road, Ludlow at around 11.15am.

Severn fire appliances including the Water Carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms and Ludlow. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used two main jets and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

One appliance from Hereford & Worcester Fire Service also assisted.