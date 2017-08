Firefighters were called to a fire involving the bedroom of a mid terraced property in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Two fire appliances were called to the fire at a home in Millennium Gardens Gardens at 5.21pm.

Crews wearing four breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation was also used to clear smoke from the property.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.